Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in Army Public School Shillong Meghalaya.

Army Public School Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers & Non-Teaching Staffs for Contractual Appointment (maximum for a period of three years)

Name of post : TGT- Social Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Bachelor Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate with any two of the following subjects:- History, Geography, Economics and Political Science of which one must be either History or Geography).

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(c) Pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE / State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose with minimum 60% marks.

(d) Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

Name of post : TGT- Mathematics

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(a) Bachelor degree in Mathematics from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate with any two of the following subjects: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics,

Computer Science, Statistics.

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(c) Pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE / State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose with minimum 60% marks.

(d) Proficiency in teaching in English Medium

Name of post : TGT- English

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Bachelor degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate with English as a subject in all the three years of Graduation.

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(c) Pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE / State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose with minimum 60% marks.

(d) Proficiency in teaching English

Name of post : TGT- Hindi

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Bachelor degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate with Hindi as a subject in all the three years of Graduation.

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(c) Pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE / State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose with minimum 60% marks.

(d) Proficiency in teaching Hindi.

Name of post : TGT- Computer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) BCA or Graduation in Computer science Or BE / B Tech (Computer Sc / IT) or Graduation in any subject and A level Course from DOEACC, Min of Info & Communication, GOI.

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(c) Pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE / State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose with minimum 60% marks.

(d) Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

(a) (i) Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject / combination of subjects and in aggregate.

(ii) B. El. Ed. / 02 Year D. El. Ed. Candidates with B.Ed or Integrated B.Ed can also apply with fulfillment of the condition of six month PDPET/Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized institute as when NCTE approves any institute to conduct the said Course within two years of recruitment as PRT or commencement of the course whichever is later.

(b) Pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) / Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE / State Govt in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose with minimum 60% marks.

(c) Competence to teach through English medium.

Name of post : PRT-Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) (i) Bachelor Degree with Physical Education as an elective subject with 50% marks Or Graduation in Physical education with 40% marks Or Graduation in Physical Education, i.e. BPEd Course or its equivalent of three years Or Graduate having represented State / University in Sports/ games /

athletics and (ii) Bachelor of Physical education (BPEd) of at least one year duration or its equivalent from NCTE recognized institution.

(b) Competence to teach through English medium.

Name of post : PRT- Computer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) (i) BCA or Graduation in Computer science Or BE / B Tech (Computer Sc / IT) or Graduation in any subject and A level Course from DOEACC, Min of Info & Communication, GOI.

(b) Competence to teach through English medium

Name of post : Music Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University with professional skill in any Western and Indian Musical Instruments.

(b) Competence to teach through English medium.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate or Diploma in Counseling with minimum experience of 3 years as Counselor.

Name of post : Special Educator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Graduate with B.Ed (Special Education) /B.Ed General with one year diploma in Special Edn. (Min 50% marks in each).

(b) Competence to teach through English medium.

Name of post : IT Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Computing and Hardware, knowledge in Networking & LAN Administration and Operating systems.

Name of post : Computer Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Minimum 10+2 with one year diploma in Computer Science and knowledge of Hardware, Peripheral and Networking.

(b) Competence to communicate in English.

Name of post : LDC

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Servicemen). Computer literate.

(b) Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour).

(c) Basic knowledge of accounting.

Name of post : Receptionist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Graduate, with good communication skills in English and Hindi.

(b) Knowledge of Computer MS Office.

Name of post : Supervisor Administration

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Retired JCO/Hony Offr.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in Application form along with the copies of testimonials and a Demand Draft of Rs. 250/- in favour of “Army Public School Shillong” at the school office or sent by Post to Army Public School Shillong, Hajipir Road, Labasee Line, P.O.- Umlyngka, Shillong-793005 on or before 20 Feb 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here