Meghalaya Jobs APS Happy Valley Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in APS Happy Valley Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

Army Public School (APS) Happy Valley Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of TGTs, Primary Teacher, Special Educator and Computer Lab Technician in 2025.

Name of post : TGT (Mathematics & Sanskrit)

No. of posts : 2 ( 1 each)

Qualification :

1. Four years “Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50 % marks in aggregate.

OR

Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed./M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree with atleast 50 %marks in the concerned subjects/combination of subjects and in aggregate

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

3. Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

4. Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

5. Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. Graduate holding Bachelor’s degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subjects and in aggregate.

2. B.El.Ed./02-year D.El.Ed.

OR

In case suitable candidates with D.El.Ed /B.El.Ed qualifications are not available, candidates with B.Ed. or Integrated B.Ed. can also apply with fulfillment of the condition of six-month PDPET/ Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized instituteas when NCTE approves any institute to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or commencement of the course whichever is later.

3. Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/State Govt in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

4. Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

5. Knowledge of Computer Application is desirable.

Name of post : Special Educator (PRT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with B Ed. Special Education or B Ed. General withone year Diploma in Special Education

Name of post : Computer Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum 10+2 with one year Diploma in Computer Science&knowledge of hardware, peripheral in Networking.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in Application forms along with DD for Rs 250/- and copy of the required documents to this school address- Army Public School Happy Valley, 58 GTC Shillong, PIN: 793007 on or before 20 April 2025

Separate application forms should be filled along with copy of the required documents for applying for different posts and DD for Rs 250/- only. Demand draft should be made in favor of ‘Army Public School Happy Valley’ payable at Happy Valley

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here