Applications are invited for recruitment of over 100 vacant positions or jobs under MERB Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Education Recruitment Board (MERB) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor / Lecturer in Government Colleges in Meghalaya.

Name of post : Assistant Professor / Lecturer

No. of posts : 119

Discipline wise vacancies :

English : 18

Khasi : 9

Political Science : 9

Education : 9

Garo : 10

History : 19

Economics : 10

Philosophy : 7

Geography : 6

Sociology : 4

Physics : 2

Botany : 3

Zoology : 4

Commerce : 6

Mathematics : 1

Chemistry : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or also an

equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test which got accreditation from the UGC, like SLET/SET or who got a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be gets exemption from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following altogether : (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://megrecruitment.nic.in up to 27th February 2025 (23:59 hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here