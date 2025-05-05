Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in MBDA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultants.

Name of post : Senior Consultant – Human Resources for Health (HRH)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Qualifications: Post-Graduate qualification in Hospital Management, Public Health, Medicine,

Nursing, Paramedical Courses, Management or equivalent from recognized and reputed universities/ institutions.

Experience & Skills:

For Senior Consultant: Minimum 07 years of post-qualification experience in the field of public

health including state or national level experience in development of Human Resource for Health.

Research work (published work / reports or studies) in the area of health sector management

and Human Resources for Health are highly desirable.

Name of post : Junior Consultant – Digital Health

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A Master’s or higher qualification in Health Informatics, Computer

Science, Information Technology, Engineering, Management, or related field from recognized

and reputed universities/ institutions.

Experience & Skills: Minimum 5 years of experience with designing, implementing, or evaluating digital health activities in public health settings.

Name of post : Consultant – Knowledge Management

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in fields such as, mass communication, journalism, development

studies, English literature, social work, sociology, public health, management, or any other relevant social science or humanities subject, from a recognized institution

Experience & Skills : Minimum of over 05 years of relevant work experience in dealing with publications, data management/IT support/website management.

Name of post : Senior Consultant – ECD (CDC)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree or higher qualification in Early Childhood Care & Education,

Public Health, Nutrition, Education, Social Work, Nursing, or a related field from recognized and

reputed universities/ institutions.

Experience & Skills: Minimum 10 years of post-qualification work experience in leading large-scale programmes in early childhood education, early childhood development, child nutrition, or child health

How to apply :

For the positions listed above, please follow the links provided to submit your applications:

Senior Consultant-Human Resources for Health (HRH): https://tinyurl.com/shsrchrh

Junior Consultant – Digital Health: https://tinyurl.com/shsrcdh11

Consultant – Knowledge Management: https://tinyurl.com/shsrckm11

Senior Consultant – ECD (CDC): https://tinyurl.com/ecd

The deadline for submitting applications is on or before the 31st May, 2025 (Before 5:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here