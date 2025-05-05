Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in MBDA Meghalaya.
Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultants.
Name of post : Senior Consultant – Human Resources for Health (HRH)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Qualifications: Post-Graduate qualification in Hospital Management, Public Health, Medicine,
Nursing, Paramedical Courses, Management or equivalent from recognized and reputed universities/ institutions.
Experience & Skills:
For Senior Consultant: Minimum 07 years of post-qualification experience in the field of public
health including state or national level experience in development of Human Resource for Health.
Research work (published work / reports or studies) in the area of health sector management
and Human Resources for Health are highly desirable.
Name of post : Junior Consultant – Digital Health
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : A Master’s or higher qualification in Health Informatics, Computer
Science, Information Technology, Engineering, Management, or related field from recognized
and reputed universities/ institutions.
Experience & Skills: Minimum 5 years of experience with designing, implementing, or evaluating digital health activities in public health settings.
Name of post : Consultant – Knowledge Management
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate in fields such as, mass communication, journalism, development
studies, English literature, social work, sociology, public health, management, or any other relevant social science or humanities subject, from a recognized institution
Experience & Skills : Minimum of over 05 years of relevant work experience in dealing with publications, data management/IT support/website management.
Name of post : Senior Consultant – ECD (CDC)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master’s degree or higher qualification in Early Childhood Care & Education,
Public Health, Nutrition, Education, Social Work, Nursing, or a related field from recognized and
reputed universities/ institutions.
Experience & Skills: Minimum 10 years of post-qualification work experience in leading large-scale programmes in early childhood education, early childhood development, child nutrition, or child health
How to apply :
For the positions listed above, please follow the links provided to submit your applications:
Senior Consultant-Human Resources for Health (HRH): https://tinyurl.com/shsrchrh
Junior Consultant – Digital Health: https://tinyurl.com/shsrcdh11
Consultant – Knowledge Management: https://tinyurl.com/shsrckm11
Senior Consultant – ECD (CDC): https://tinyurl.com/ecd
The deadline for submitting applications is on or before the 31st May, 2025 (Before 5:00 PM)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here