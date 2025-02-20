Applications are invited for recruitment of 284 vacant positions or jobs in MERB Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Education Recruitment Board (MERB) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor / Lecturer.

Name of post : Assistant Professor / Lecturer

No. of posts : 284

Discipline wise vacancies :

English : 18

Khasi : 9

Political Science : 9

Education : 9

Garo : 10

History : 19

Economics : 10

Philosophy : 7

Geography : 6

Sociology : 4

Physics : 27

Botany : 28

Zoology : 29

Commerce : 31

Mathematics : 26

Chemistry : 27

Bio-Chemistry : 15

Eligibility Criteria :

A. i) Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading

system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an

equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Relaxation of marks shall be in

accordance with Clauses (iii) & (iv) in the Notes below.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility

Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR. Exemption from NET shall be granted in

accordance with Clauses (i) & (ii) in the Notes below.

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among

top 500 in the world University ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (1) Quacquarelli

Symonds (QS) (ii) The Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) The Academic Ranking Of World

Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 32 years as on 01.01.2025 with usual relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidate. There is no age limit for candidates who are already in Meghalaya Government service provided they entered services within the prescribed age limit

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://megrecruitment.nic.in/

The last date for submission of on-line applications is on 19.03.2025 at 23:59 hours

Application Fees :

Rs. 460/-. Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya

Candidates who wish to apply may pay the application fees using any one the following mode

of payment only:- Debit cum ATM cards/ Credit Cards/ Net banking/UPI.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here