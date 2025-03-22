Applications are invited for recruitment of 130 vacant positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 130 on Group B and Group C categories on direct recruitment basis.

Name of posts :

Nursing Officer

Store Keeper

Radiographer

Medical Social Worker

Technician Endoscopy/Colonoscopy

Technician (Nuclear Medicine)

Health Inspector

Junior Accounts Officer

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Pharmacist

Technical Assistant

ECG Technician

Sanitary Inspector

Security Guard

Record Clerk

Driver Grade-III

Dark Room Assistant

No. of posts :

Nursing Officer : 105

Store Keeper : 3

Radiographer : 3

Medical Social Worker : 1

Technician Endoscopy/Colonoscopy : 2

Technician (Nuclear Medicine) : 4

Health Inspector : 1

Junior Accounts Officer : 1

Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 1

Pharmacist : 1

Technical Assistant : 1

ECG Technician : 1

Sanitary Inspector : 2

Security Guard : 1

Record Clerk : 1

Driver Grade-III : 1

Dark Room Assistant : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Nursing Officer :

1. B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing/ B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council recognized Institute/ University.

Or

B.Sc. (Post-certificate) or equivalent such as B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute/ University.

Or

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council recognized Institute/ Board or Council with 2 years’ experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital

after acquiring the educational qualification.

2. Should be registered as Nurses & Midwife with the Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council.

Store Keeper :

1. Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

2. Diploma/Degree in Materials Management/Warehousing Management/ Purchasing/ Logistics/ Public Procurement from recognised University/ Institute

Radiographer :

B.Sc. (Hons) (3 years course) in Radiography from a recognized Institution/University.

OR

B.Sc. Medical Technology (X-Ray) from a recognized Institution/University.

Medical Social Worker :

1. Master Degree in Social Work/Applied Sociology from a recognized University.

2. One-year practical experience as Social Worker with a Government Organization in a health-related field or reputed Welfare or Health Agencies recognized by Government dealing with Medical/Public Health Service

Technician Endoscopy/Colonoscopy :

i. 10+2 with Science

ii. B.Sc. /Diploma in Endoscopy Technology from a recognized Institution/University.

iii. 3 years experience in Hospital in Concerned (Endoscopy/Colonoscopy) field.

Technician (Nuclear Medicine) :

i. B.Sc. in any Discipline

ii. M.Sc. (Nuclear Medicine)

iii Radiation safety Officer certificate

OR

i. B.Sc. in any discipline

ii. Diploma in Medical Radiation and Isotope Techniques (DMRIT) course or equivalent

iii. Radiation Safety Officer Certificate.

Health Inspector :

B.A/B. Sc with 11/2 years training course for Multi-Purpose Health Worker recognized by Nursing Council/DHS of a State. Two years’ experience as Multi-Purpose Health Worker in a Teaching/ Health Institution

Junior Accounts Officer :

1. Degree from a recognized University/Institute.

2. 2 (two) years’ experience in Cash, Accounts and Budget work in a Government Office/ PSU/ Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body

Junior Engineer (Electrical) :

Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.

OR

Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering from a recognized Institute.

Pharmacist :

1. Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) or Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) or Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) from a recognized University/Institution.

2. Should be a registered Pharmacist under Pharmacy Act 1948

Technical Assistant :

B.Sc. in Radiology Techniques from a recognized University with two years working experience in Radiology Technique from a reputed Institute/ Organization.

Or

12th pass with Science from a recognized Board/University with Two years Diploma in Radiology Techniques from a recognized Institute/ Organization and Two years working experience in

Radiology Technique from a reputed Institute/ Organization.

ECG Technician :

B.Sc. with Physics as one of the subjects from a recognized University with one year’s experience in handling of Cardiology equipment.

Or

Diploma of 3 years in Electronics/Electrical Communication Engineering from a recognized Institute with one year’s experience in handling of Cardiology equipment.

Sanitary Inspector : Matriculation or its equivalent with Certificate of Sanitary Inspector Training from a recognized Institute.

Security Guard : Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University/ Board with good physique (Ex-Serviceman will be preferred)

Record Clerk :

1. 12thClass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

2. A typing speed of 35 words per minutes in English or 30 words per minutes in Hindi on Computer. (35 words per minutes and 30 words per minutes correspond to 10500 KDPH or 9000

KDPH on an average of five key depressions for each word).

Driver Grade-III :

1. Should possess a valid driving license for driving heavy vehicles

2. Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles)

3. Experience of driving motor vehicles (including heavy vehicles) for at least three years.

Dark Room Assistant : Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University/Board. Diploma/Certificate in Radiography of minimum one year from a recognized Institute.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply only online for recruitment for the above jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya through the link provided by visiting the institute’s website http://www.neigrihms.gov.in or through direct link https://hllneigrihms.cbtexam.in

Starting date of online applications : 22.03.2025

Closing date of online applications: 20.04.2025

Application Fees :

A) General/OBC Candidates – Rs.500/-(Rupees Five hundred only)

B) SC/ST/EWS Candidates – Rs.250/-(Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only)

C) Persons with Disabilities – Exempted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here