Meghalaya: JNC holds black flag rally against railway project

Guwahati: The Jaiñtia National Council (JNC) organized a massive Black Flag Rally on Thursday to protest against the proposed railway project in Jaiñtia Hills, Meghalaya.

Protesters marched through the streets, holding banners with slogans like “We Reject Railway” and “Jaiñtia Rejects Railway,” expressing strong opposition to the government’s railway expansion plans.

JNC firmly opposes the project, especially after the railway initiative failed in Ri Bhoi district. The group criticized the state government for ignoring their long-standing memorandum against the railway project. They stated that the people of Jaiñtia Hills would not support railway expansion unless the government introduces a strict law to control influx.

Protesters fear that the railway project could lead to uncontrolled migration, which they believe would impact the region’s demographic and cultural identity. They stressed that the rally represents their commitment to protecting their land and traditions.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Wednesday that the state government will soon hold a meeting with political parties and key stakeholders. The discussion will focus on concerns regarding railway expansion and ways to prevent illegal immigration into Meghalaya.

