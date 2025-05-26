Guwahati: The Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) has urged the Meghalaya government to approve monitoring check gates to curb significant revenue loss from illegal mineral transportation to cement factories in East Jaintia Hills.

The council made the proposal during a recent presentation to Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, following the revenue loss from illegal mineral transportation in the state.

JHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Thombor Shiwat recommended establishing monitoring check gates at the entrance of every cement plant within the council’s jurisdiction.

Shiwat assured that any such gates would adhere strictly to the terms and conditions outlined in the No Objection Certificates (NOC) issued to each cement factory.

He cited that the move will track the supply and import of both major and minor minerals to cement plants.

He said that the check gates will monitor and control the destruction of forests and the environment, including the illegal supply of logs and timber, and will serve as a checkpoint for trading licenses, non-tribal employee service licenses, and to prevent professional tax evasion.

CEM Thombor Shiwat also asserted the critical need for the Finance Commission of India to include Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) within its purview, in addition to the check gates.

He noted that the ADCs currently lack this coverage, severely limiting their financial resources and hindering their ability to undertake major developmental projects.

“Inclusion of the Autonomous District Council within the purview of Finance Commission of India will be of great help to improve the financial position of the Council to implement various developmental activities in the Sixth Schedule areas,” Shiwat stated.

Shiwat added that this would necessitate an amendment to Article 280(3) of the Constitution of India.

Furthermore, JHADC has appealed to the Meghalaya government to vigorously pursue this matter with the Central Government, aiming to bolster the financial autonomy and developmental capacity of the region.