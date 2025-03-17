Guwahati: Byrnihat, an industrial town located on the Assam-Meghalaya border, is grappling with a severe air pollution crisis that goes beyond just industrial emissions.

A recent report from Swiss air quality monitoring firm IQAir has ranked Byrnihat as the most polluted place in the world, underscoring the gravity of its air quality issue.

The report reveals that only 17% of global cities meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) air pollution standards, stating how towns like Byrnihat are becoming increasingly uninhabitable due to toxic air.

Hundreds of heavy diesel trucks pass through Byrnihat daily, making it one of the busiest transit hubs in the region.

Many of these trucks run on outdated engines, idling for hours and emitting a constant stream of black smoke and fine particulate matter.

Their exhaust fumes contain a mix of harmful pollutants—PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen oxides, and sulphur dioxide—each of which poses serious health risks.

The constant congestion keeps their engines running, escalating emissions and worsening air quality.

The condition of the roads exacerbates the situation, with many stretches unpaved and turning into dust bowls as vehicles move over them.

A 2022-23 survey by the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) revealed that road dust is a major, yet often overlooked, contributor to Byrnihat’s air pollution.

Sulphur dioxide, a key pollutant in Byrnihat’s air, presents significant health risks, triggering asthma, reducing lung function, and leading to long-term respiratory diseases.

Studies in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health indicate that prolonged exposure to sulphur dioxide can cause permanent damage, particularly in children and the elderly.

Byrnihat’s escalating pollution is evolving into a full-blown health crisis, where breathing itself is becoming a dangerous activity.