Shillong: Following the recent reports of vandalism and destruction at Ramakrishna Mission School, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, R M Kurbah, has announced the imposition of immediate curfew at Mawkynrew village in Meghalaya on Monday.

As a preventive measure, District Magistrate Rosetta Mary Kurbah, issued the emergency order under Section 163 BNSS.

According to the official order issued by the district magistrate, stated that the violence are likely to cause serious breach of peace and tranquility and may lead to loss of life and property.

The curfew was implemented with immediate effect in areas under the jurisdiction of Madanrting Police Station, until further order.

Additional law enforcement has been deployed to maintain order and prevent additional incidents.

However, authorities are yet to disclose the extent of damage to the school property and injuries.