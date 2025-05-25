Shillong: Meghalaya’s Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, has called for a thorough investigation into what he describes as a deep-rooted nexus between politicians and bureaucrats in the state, alleging it facilitates illegal activities, particularly coal mining, on an “extraordinary” scale.

Sangma highlighted the recent transfer of the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (DC) within 24 hours of her ordering an inquiry into high-value cross-border areca nut smuggling.

He questioned whether the new DC has continued the predecessor’s inquiry, emphasizing that an official order constitutes a legal process and bureaucrats cannot be arbitrarily transferred.

“Who transfers a DC? It is not the minister or the deputy chief minister. A DC cannot be transferred until the CM approves the file for transfer that is routed through the Chief Secretary,” Sangma stated, referencing Supreme Court observations on officer transfers.

He pointed out that such transfers are typically governed by a Board that provides reasons and justifications.

“Who is calling the shots there and how are they bypassing this provision while transferring officers?” he questioned.

“When you connect all the dots, evidence will emerge about a deep nexus to enable and give patronage to this cartel. Until and unless there is a well-supported cartel, illegalities of this scale do not happen,” Sangma added.

Regarding illegal coal mining in Meghalaya, Sangma questioned why DCs and Superintendents of Police (SPs) are failing to take cognizance of illegalities under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR).

He noted that while several FIRs are filed, they often become dormant, with courts later being informed of a lack of evidence. He expressed concern over how offenses can be prosecuted when officers are frequently transferred.

Accusing the state government of abusing its authority, Sangma cited a high-profile case involving the Laitumkhrah police station where the investigating officer was transferred, and subsequently, the SP who flagged the issue was also moved. Sangma, however, did not provide further details on this specific case.

He urged the courts to take cognizance of this “indirect abuse of power,” accusing the government of “subverting justice.”

Beyond illegal activities, Sangma also alleged “duplicity” by the government in the implementation of various sports infrastructure projects.

He stated that many stadiums were sanctioned by the central government after Meghalaya decided to host the National Games in 2017, but work has not yet begun.

He specifically mentioned that the North Eastern Council (NEC) sanctioned funds for two indoor stadiums, but the incumbent government failed to utilize them, leading to the NEC reclaiming the funds.

“What has stopped the government from utilising this money? Are we really flushed with money?” he questioned.

Sangma also criticized the government’s decision to develop infrastructure at the existing P.A. Sangma Stadium in Tura (formerly Dikki Bandi Stadium) instead of constructing a new stadium on 25 acres of land as initially planned.

He termed this as “duplicity,” arguing that a new, more befitting stadium could have been built elsewhere. “You don’t construct stadiums where you don’t even have space for parking,” he added.