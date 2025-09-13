Shillong: Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of conspiring to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has filed a bail petition.

The judicial magistrate first class of Sohra sub-division has fixed September 17 for hearing the plea.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra confirmed that the petition was submitted on Friday, but the prosecution sought time to examine the case records.

Sonam’s counsel argued that there were “flaws” in the charge sheet filed in connection with the case.

Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman, was allegedly killed by three hired assailants at a secluded parking lot near Weisawdong in Sohra. Investigators claim the murder was planned by Sonam and her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha.

The couple had gone missing from Meghalaya in May, sparking a nationwide search. Raja’s body was later recovered, while Sonam surrendered to police in Uttar Pradesh. Meghalaya Police subsequently arrested the other accused.

Last week, police filed a 790-page charge sheet against Sonam, Kushwaha, and the three alleged hitmen — Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.

