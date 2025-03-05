Guwahati: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), a pressure group in Meghalaya, on Tuesday called on the Meghalaya Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang, to take action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a letter to the DGP, HITO President Donbok Dkhar criticized Sarma for alleging that the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) issued fake degrees and certificates, including PhDs, without conducting proper examinations.

Dkhar argued that these false allegations unfairly harmed the reputation of a state university that has contributed significantly to education, including the establishment of Meghalaya’s first State Medical College.

Dkhar pointed out that the Meghalaya government had promptly refuted these claims in official press statements on February 20 and 27.

Given the state government’s position, Dkhar appealed to the DGP to take action against the Assam CM for undermining the reputation of USTM, which has made valuable contributions to education, including founding the first private medical college in Meghalaya.

“These baseless allegations have caused undue anxiety among current and prospective students of USTM,” Dkhar said.

“These students deserve a trusted environment to pursue their academic and career goals without fear of false claims,” he added.