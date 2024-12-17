Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to expedite the expansion of Shillong Airport at Umroi, ordering the acquisition and handover of necessary land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) within three months.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh instructed the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in collaboration with the AAI, to approve and implement a comprehensive expansion plan within three months of the land transfer.

The court emphasized the crucial role of airport development in the state’s progress, stating that it would facilitate the operation of larger aircraft for both passenger and cargo transport, boosting economic growth and tourism.

The order addresses the need for runway extension and infrastructure development at the airport. The Advocate General acknowledged ongoing land acquisition efforts but admitted delays in transferring the land to the AAI.

Deputy Solicitor General of India Dr. N Mozika, representing the AAI, confirmed that the DGCA is reviewing the airport expansion proposal.

Amicus Curiae P Yobin stressed the need for swift completion of the project and initially suggested notifying the DGCA separately. However, Dr. Mozika clarified that the DGCA is already collaborating with the AAI, making a separate notice unnecessary.

The court reiterated the urgency of taking concrete steps for runway extension, infrastructure improvements, and overall airport expansion.

“We direct the State government to take all steps so that the requisite area of land is acquired and handed over to the Airports Authority of India, preferably within three months from date,” the order states.

The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for April 14 next year to review the progress made by the involved parties. Both the AAI and the state government are required to submit action reports.