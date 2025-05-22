Guwahati: The High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday granted two petitioners additional time-until June 2, 2025-to identify and present any shortcomings in a report submitted by the state government regarding street vending and related urban management issues.

The case, filed as a public interest litigation, focuses on various aspects of urban regulation in Shillong. These include designating and relocating street vending zones, improving traffic flow, managing parking spaces, and executing policies aimed at transforming the city into a cleaner and more efficiently administered urban center.

In a previous order dated May 8, 2025, a division bench consisting of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh accepted the government’s report as evidence of compliance with earlier directions. The court also instructed the petitioners to respond to the report through an affidavit by May 15, 2025.

However, during Wednesday’s hearing, the petitioners requested more time to file their affidavit. The bench noted that the absence of a timely response might indicate that the petitioners found no substantial fault in the government’s actions.

“Had the petitioners held any objections to the government’s policies or their implementation, they should have raised them by today,” the bench remarked. Despite this, the court decided to offer one final opportunity for the petitioners to highlight any issues, setting June 2, 2025, as the new deadline to file their affidavit.

