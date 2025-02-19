Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has quashed a 2024 FIR and charge sheet filed against former Director General of Police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi.

The case involved allegations of misusing and tampering with his official vehicle’s registration number.

In its five-page order, Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee stated that Bishnoi had approval to use the vehicle, but no specific Meghalaya registration number was allotted.

The court also found that the conditions set out by the Transport Department regarding vehicle use were contradictory.

The FIR was lodged by GK Iangrai, a suspended police officer, under sections 409, 467, 471, and 120B of the IPC, read with section 192 of the MV Act.

However, the charge sheet was filed only under section 192 of the MV Act.

The court observed that section 192 of the MV Act is a non-cognizable offence and the police are not authorized to investigate and seek trial without a magistrate’s order.

Since no such order was obtained, the charge sheet was deemed invalid.

Bishnoi’s counsel argued that the petitioner did not commit any offence, as he was using the vehicle officially allotted to him.

The court agreed, stating that there was no evidence to suggest that Bishnoi directed the use of a fake registration number.

The court’s verdict quashed the FIR and charge sheet, reports said.