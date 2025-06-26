Imphal: The Meghalaya High Court has initiated suo motu proceedings after learning of extensive and unchecked tree felling in Lawsohtun, East Khasi Hills, which has reportedly caused severe environmental and landscape degradation.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice I.P. Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh, heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Tuesday that initially aimed to halt illegal tree cutting in Lower New Colony, Laitumkhrah.

As hearings progressed, the Court expanded the scope of the PIL to cover the entire East Khasi Hills district, and eventually, similar concerns across all districts of the state.

The Bench noted that the state government had failed to submit the action-taken report it had previously requested.

When the matter was revisited on June 12, 2025, the Bench postponed the hearing to June 24 to allow the government time to comply. Authorities later submitted a report dated June 20.

Before examining the contents of the report, the Court reacted with deep concern after Senior Advocate S. Paul, representing the petitioner, informed the Bench about rampant tree felling in Lawsohtun.

The Bench described the environmental impact as alarming and directed the petitioner to submit a sworn affidavit to formally present the allegations.

Relying on these oral submissions, the Court formally took cognizance of the issue on its own motion.

The government’s report mentioned that it had formed a three-member State-Level Committee to implement the Court’s directives.

The committee includes the Chief Conservator of Forests (T), Shillong (as Chairman), Dr. Krishna Upadhaya, Associate Professor of Environmental Science at North-Eastern Hill University, and the Secretary of the Forests and Environment Department.

Upon review, the Bench criticized the Committee for relying too heavily on Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) and taking limited independent action. It pointed out that the Committee categorized trees into those deemed dead, alive, or capable of preservation through branch lopping—often based solely on DFO reports without independent verification.

The Court emphasized the need for the Committee to conduct on-site inspections and random verification of DFO assessments. It directed the Committee to actively monitor tree conditions, issue necessary directives, and not merely function as a review body.

In response to the allegations raised about the Lawsohtun area, the Court instructed the Committee to immediately obtain a report from the concerned DFO.

The Bench further ruled that no tree felling or branch cutting shall be allowed until the Committee completes its evaluation, unless a tree poses an immediate threat to life or property.

The Court has instructed all respondents to submit a comprehensive status or action-taken report by July 18.