Guwahati: During the hearing of a PIL regarding the shortage of crematoriums for the Khasi, Jaintia, and Hindu communities in Meghalaya, the High Court of Meghalaya expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress.

The shortage has forced residents to transport bodies over long distances for cremation.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the court directed the District Magistrate to follow its earlier directive within four weeks.

The indigenous Khasi and Jaintia communities have shown reluctance to share cremation facilities with the Hindu community due to differences in funeral rites.

Despite the government’s proposal to establish electric hybrid crematoria in New Shillong, Tura, Jowai, and Nongpoh, as well as the completion of previous projects in Syllei-Iawkein, Nongstoin, Khlieh Tyrshi village (Jowai), West Jaintia Hills, and Jhalupara (Shillong), none of these facilities are currently operational.

The High Court pointed out that its order from October 25, 2024, suggested an interim solution: a shared crematorium with different time slots for different communities. However, little progress has been made.

The court stated, “There is no report in Court regarding progress in terms of our earlier order. We are not at all pleased with this state of affairs.”

During the hearing, Amicus Curiae and Deputy Solicitor General of India, Dr. N Mozika, requested to be relieved from his role.

The court accepted his request and appointed Advocate N Syngkon as the new Amicus Curiae, instructing him to collaborate with the District Magistrate.

The court has ordered the Registrar General to forward its order to the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, and it will hear the case again on April 8, 2025.

The court’s firm stance signals that further delays may lead to stronger judicial intervention.