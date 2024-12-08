Tura: The Meghalaya High Court has issued notices to the government over allegations of illegal teacher appointments in the Dadenggre subdivision in the West Garo Hills (WGH) district.

Istiak Alom, one of the aggrieved candidates, filed a petition in the High Court of Meghalaya on December 3, challenging the appointment of approximately 30 teachers from the general category.

Alom and other complainants had previously sought information from the government regarding the action taken against teachers who allegedly submitted fake D.El.Ed degrees from various universities.

The government responded with a preliminary report but withheld its contents, citing confidentiality.

A final report is still awaited, despite over six months having elapsed since the initial complaint.

To address these allegations, the government formed a three-member inquiry committee on May 22, 2023, with a 25-day deadline to submit its findings.

However, an RTI reply revealed that no final inquiry report has been submitted to date. The department claimed that only a preliminary report exists.

Frustrated by the lack of action, Alom approached the High Court.

“It’s disheartening that the government is shielding the wrongdoers. We’ve waited patiently, but no steps have been taken. We had to seek justice through the courts,” he said.

Earlier this year, 34 candidates from the unreserved category were appointed as teachers. Subsequently, serious irregularities in the appointment process came to light.

Alom’s RTI query to the Assam education board confirmed that Meghalaya residents were ineligible to sit for SCERT exams.

It was discovered that 12 candidates secured jobs by submitting fraudulent degree certificates.

Despite multiple RTI applications, the department has consistently failed to provide the inquiry report. Meanwhile, SCERT, Assam has reiterated that only Assam residents are eligible for their D.El.Ed courses.

The High Court issued notices to the Meghalaya and Assam governments, as well as 12 private respondents, following the initial hearing on December 5.

Two FIRs have been lodged by aggrieved candidates in different police stations of WGH, but the investigation is ongoing.

It is alleged that some candidates secured appointments through bribery, further substantiated by the lack of action against them.

Alom questioned the validity of appointments for 32 of the 34 candidates, highlighting discrepancies like a candidate who passed in alternative English being appointed to teach Assamese. He also raised concerns about the lack of scrutiny of submitted certificates.

Of the 192 vacant posts in the Dadenggre subdivision, 34 appointments were made, with two candidates failing to report for duty.