Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has extended the deadline for the State government to investigate allegations that Amrit Cement Company has been illegally mining limestone in Jaintia Hills without proper licenses.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Ranjit Chandra Goswami, the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, noted that the petitioner accused the company of operating without valid mining permits.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Responding to the State’s request, the Court granted additional time to complete the investigation. It emphasized that during the inquiry, the officer appointed must ensure all relevant parties are given an opportunity to present their case.

Previously, the Court had instructed the government to treat the PIL as an informal complaint, initiate an appropriate inquiry, and submit its findings.

In its latest order, the bench directed the government to conclude the probe and submit a detailed report by July 2, 2025. The matter is scheduled to return to court for a hearing on July 10, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!