Guwahati: The High Court of Meghalaya reduced its overall case backlog by 3.30% in March, according to official figures released in its monthly case statement.

The Court actively disposed of 108 cases during the month, including 73 civil and 35 criminal matters. This outpaced the 86 fresh cases instituted in March, 59 civil and 27 criminal, resulting in a net decline in pendency.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At the beginning of March, the High Court carried a total caseload of 956 matters. By the end of the month, the figure dropped to 934, comprising 733 civil cases and 201 criminal cases.

Civil case pendency fell by 1.87%, while criminal case pendency marked a sharper decline of 3.98%.

In a significant move toward clearing longstanding matters, the Court disposed of six cases that had remained unresolved for over five years. Despite this progress, 79 cases older than five years continue to remain pending.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The data reflects the Court’s continued commitment to improving judicial efficiency and reducing delays in the administration of justice.