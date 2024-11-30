Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has instructed the Shillong Municipal Board to submit a report on February 5, 2025, detailing the actions taken to manage the street dog population in Shillong.

This directive was issued by the division bench of Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on the matter.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the Shillong Municipal Board, efforts have been made to vaccinate and sterilize street dogs to prevent the spread of diseases particularly rabies and control their population.

However, the board acknowledged that a shelter for these dogs is still lacking.

The High Court stated that the Municipal Board needs to acquire a shelter for street dogs with the assistance of the state government.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The court has directed the board to take immediate action and submit a report on the steps taken by February 5, 2025.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 10, 2025.