Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has urged the Supreme Court to allow it to continue handling a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the growing threat posed by stray dogs in the state, describing the issue as “peculiar and distinctive” to the region.

This appeal follows a directive from the Supreme Court, which recently ordered the consolidation of all stray dog-related PILs from across India for a unified hearing.

In an order dated August 30, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh emphasized that while stray dog concerns exist nationwide, the situation in Meghalaya stands out due to the notably aggressive behavior of the animals.

“Here in Meghalaya, stray dogs present an unusually severe risk,” the judges observed. “Many are aggressive biters, attacking people without warning in public places and, in some cases, causing serious injuries.”

As part of the ongoing PIL, the High Court had earlier instructed authorities to capture and quarantine aggressive stray dogs, ensure they receive proper vaccination and treatment, and keep them under observation in shelters. The court warned that releasing such animals without thorough assessment would compromise public safety.

Citing the local severity of the issue, the bench directed the Registrar General to file a formal request with the Supreme Court. The court strongly recommended that the PIL remain under the Meghalaya High Court’s jurisdiction, arguing that the situation demands context-specific handling due to its uniquely dangerous nature.