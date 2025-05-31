Guwahati: The Meghalaya government strongly pushed back against Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi’s allegations, accusing him of using the state as political fodder ahead of the elections.

Gogoi had claimed that state-backed syndicates were enabling illegal coal trade and drug trafficking across the Meghalaya-Assam border.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reacting sharply, Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh dismissed the accusations as routine pre-election tactics.

He argued that political parties in Assam, particularly the BJP and Congress, often resort to wild allegations against each other as part of their campaign strategies.

Lyngdoh criticized both Gogoi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing them of dragging Meghalaya into their political battle.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to him, Meghalaya had become an easy target simply because of its proximity, and he predicted that the aggressive rhetoric would fade once elections concluded.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) issued this strong rebuttal after Gogoi launched an attack on the BJP-led NDA governments in Assam and Meghalaya.

Gogoi had accused them of turning a blind eye to rampant illegal mining and drug trafficking, which he claimed were operating under the protection of politically connected syndicates.

He cited alleged findings from the Enforcement Directorate, claiming they exposed a cross-border network that tampered with transport documents to allow trucks carrying illegal coal to pass through checkpoints without interference.

Demanding accountability, Gogoi called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, insisting that individuals in power were complicit in the alleged criminal operations.