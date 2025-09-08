Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Monday said it will take time before arriving at a final decision on the recommendations of the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy, with ministers emphasizing that the report is extensive and requires careful scrutiny.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh told reporters that the cabinet has received the committee’s report, which spans “several thousands of pages,” and that detailed examination is required before any conclusion can be drawn.

“The cabinet this morning took cognizance of the report and its various recommendations. It is a voluminous document, and we will take time to study the points thoroughly. After due diligence, we hope to arrive at a definite position on the committee’s recommendations,” Lyngdoh said.

The Expert Committee was commissioned to review Meghalaya’s reservation policy, which was introduced in 1972 when the state was carved out of Assam. Currently, the framework provides 40% reservation each for the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo communities, 5% for other Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, and 15% for the unreserved category. Critics argue that the policy no longer aligns with changing demographics and economic realities, while supporters insist it should remain intact.

Lyngdoh noted that the report contains a mix of recommendations, with some suggesting status quo and others proposing new approaches, particularly addressing economic considerations beyond the original framework.

He emphasized that the government retains full discretion to accept or reject the panel’s suggestions after thorough examination and consultation. “Recommendations are just suggestions. The final decision rests with the state government,” Lyngdoh said.

The minister also highlighted the importance of considering legal implications, saying, “Each recommendation carries potential legal ramifications, which will be carefully reviewed before any decision is made.”

Lyngdoh added that the report was received in June, and the ongoing September Assembly session coincides with the early stages of its scrutiny. “We will not rush into a decision. Every recommendation carries weight and must be studied in detail,” he said.

The government aims to reach a “balanced outcome” that safeguards the interests of all stakeholders. Changes to the reservation policy, which governs quotas in jobs and education, are expected to spark strong reactions from various communities in the state.