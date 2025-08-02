Shillong: The Meghalaya government has launched an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of more than 4,000 metric tonnes (MT) of coal reported missing from designated storage sites, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday.

Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio, stated that instructions have been issued to district officials and police to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We have asked deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to investigate if there has been any misappropriation or illegal diversion of coal,” he told media.

The decision comes in response to a report submitted to the Meghalaya High Court by a court-appointed committee, which revealed that over 4,000 MT of coal, previously declared as extracted and inventoried, has gone missing from two storage sites. The committee’s findings raised concerns about the state’s ability to monitor coal inventory and prevent illegal movement.

Tynsong affirmed the government’s commitment to legal action if any irregularities are found. “If there is anything wrong, we will proceed according to the law. Even if it requires us to approach the Supreme Court, we will do so,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials said the probe will cover the tracing of both diesel and coal inventories, examining their movement, verifying documentation, and conducting field checks. A detailed report will be compiled and submitted to the High Court in due course.