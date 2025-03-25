Guwahati: Following the recommendations of the Justice (retired) BP Katakey-led committee, the Meghalaya government has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills to conduct a physical verification of the allegations surrounding illegal coal mining and transportation in the district.

Justice Katakey on Monday explained that after several individuals submitted complaints, the government formed an inquiry committee led by environmentalist Naba Bhattacharjee. The committee conducted an investigation and submitted its findings.

“The state government has now directed the Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills to carry out a physical verification and submit a report within a week,” Katakey said.

Earlier, the Katakey committee had ordered an aerial survey within a 1 km radius of coal dumps in East Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, and South Garo Hills districts. Katakey mentioned that the committee had received the survey reports, but he declined to share further details, stating that clarifications were still needed. He added that he expected to receive those clarifications by Tuesday.

When asked about the allegations that the government had failed to halt illegal coal mining despite the committee submitting numerous interim reports to the High Court of Meghalaya, Katakey refrained from commenting.

Regarding how authorities will distinguish between legal and illegal coal, especially with the resumption of scientific mining in the state, Katakey said, based on hearsay, that mining permits contain a clause requiring mine owners to close all coal pits within a 1 km radius of their operation area.

He clarified that coal found outside the designated centralized coal depot is considered illegal and stressed that it is the government’s responsibility to act according to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.