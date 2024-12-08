Shillong: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has expressed concerns over the potential impact of Assam’s recent beef ban on cattle transportation to the state.

While assuring that the state government is closely monitoring the situation, Dhar said on Saturday that Meghalaya‘s residents have the right to choose their dietary preferences.

Deputy CM Dhar’s comments came in response to the Assam government’s decision to prohibit beef consumption in hotels and public places of the state.

He acknowledged that the ban could affect restaurants in border areas, but assured that local authorities would take necessary steps to ensure smooth cattle movement.

“There is no need to worry as the district administration will work accordingly and ensure movement of cattle to the state,” Dhar said.

Local BJP MLA, Sanbor Shullai, strongly criticized the Assam government’s decision, arguing that it infringes on individual rights and contradicts the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

He has drafted a letter condemning the move and plans to send it to the party’s central leadership and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.