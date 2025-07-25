Shillong: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday said the state government is considering making pre-marital HIV testing mandatory in response to a surge in HIV/AIDS cases, particularly in the East Khasi Hills district.

Speaking after a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and attended by eight legislators from the East Khasi Hills, Lyngdoh described the situation as alarming and said the government is “mentally prepared” to take strong policy measures.

“The numbers are scary. And it’s time Meghalaya takes the monster by its neck,” Lyngdoh said.

She revealed that HIV/AIDS cases in East Khasi Hills have doubled, reaching 3,432, but only 1,581 individuals are currently receiving treatment. Additionally, 681 patients have dropped out of treatment and are no longer attending follow-ups, raising concerns about retention and continuity of care.

While the latest discussion focused on East Khasi Hills, Lyngdoh warned that the most concerning numbers are coming from West and East Jaiñtia Hills. “The virus is no longer a threat—it’s a full-blown crisis,” she stated.

To reduce stigma, the government will not release location-specific data. However, Lyngdoh confirmed that the state’s HIV burden has reached critical levels. As a response, she said the government is seriously considering legislation that would make HIV testing a requirement before marriage.

“If Goa can do it, why can’t Meghalaya?” she asked, noting that legal consultations will be initiated to explore the feasibility of such a law.

It is worth noting that while states like Goa, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have debated similar proposals, none have enacted such laws, largely due to concerns over effectiveness and personal rights. International health bodies, including UNAIDS and the WHO, have also cautioned against compulsory HIV testing, advocating instead for voluntary, confidential testing with informed consent.

Lyngdoh acknowledged the broader challenges, including low testing rates and difficulty in ensuring consistent access to Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). She cited government data showing that 159 patients in Meghalaya have died after dropping out of ART treatment—a figure she described as unacceptable.

“HIV/AIDS is not a death sentence. It’s a manageable condition like cancer or TB. There is a clear treatment protocol, but we need people to come forward,” she said.

However, stigma and fear continue to prevent many from getting tested. “The real danger lies in the undiagnosed population within our communities,” she cautioned.

The minister also flagged the state’s failure to map injecting drug users, unlike other regions, suggesting serious gaps in the testing and tracking systems.

To address the crisis, the government plans to conduct region-wise consultations across Garo Hills and Jaiñtia Hills, involving medical experts and senior officials, before drafting a comprehensive policy response.