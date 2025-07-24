Shillong: The Meghalaya government has directed all deputy commissioners to remain on high alert and take necessary steps to prevent any potential influx of illegal immigrants into the state, following intensified eviction operations in neighbouring Assam.

The directive comes amid growing concerns that individuals displaced by the ongoing drives in Assam’s districts—particularly Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Hojai, and Nagaon—may attempt to cross over into Meghalaya in search of shelter.

In an official communication, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shakil P Ahamed instructed district administrations to work in close coordination with police and border security agencies to monitor vulnerable border stretches. “All deputy commissioners are hereby directed to keep vigilant and take necessary measures to ensure the potential influx is kept in check and law and order is maintained,” the order stated.

Assam has recently intensified its eviction campaign targeting alleged illegal encroachers on government and forest land, many of whom are suspected to be undocumented immigrants. The operations have resulted in the displacement of several families, raising concerns in bordering states like Meghalaya.

To bolster the state’s efforts, the Border Security Force (BSF) has increased its presence along the inter-state border. Officials confirmed that BSF troops in Meghalaya have recently apprehended several Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter or travel through the region without valid documentation.

With law and order at stake, the Meghalaya government is maintaining strict surveillance and is prepared to act swiftly in case of any unauthorized movement across the border. Authorities have also reiterated the importance of cooperation between civil and security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the region.