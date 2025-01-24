Guwahati: The All Selsella NGOs’ Alliance has urged Justice (retd) BP Katakey, chairperson of the commission on coal transport, to investigate alleged illegal coal transportation in Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

In a letter, the alliance claimed that coal is being illegally transported through Balal Adugre and Goeragre, causing environmental damage and harming local residents.

The alliance alleged that the illegal activities are taking place under the cover of darkness, using the Selsella-Garobhada road.

They requested Justice Katakey to deploy police along the road to halt these activities, which have allegedly violated environmental regulations and caused irreparable damage to the local ecosystem and infrastructure.

It may be mentioned that illegal or overloaded coal trucks have been a major issue in many places across the region.

One major issue caused by such trucks is road deterioration.