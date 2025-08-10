Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a fifth suspect on Sunday in connection with an armed attack by a gang from Bangladesh on a man in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district. The assault occurred on Friday night after the victim reportedly tried to block the group’s movement into Indian territory.

Authorities caught the suspects at various locations. The first two were detained near Khonjoy on the night of the attack.

On August 9, around nine armed Bangladeshi nationals crossed the border illegally under the cover of darkness in Khonjoy village, located in the Nongjri–Nonghyllam sector near the Bangladesh border.

According to the South West Khasi Hills District police, the intruders carried weapons, including a firearm. They stabbed Balsrang A. Marak, likely because he attempted to stop their advance. After the assault, the gang fled but did not immediately return to Bangladesh.

BSF Inspector General O.P. Upadhaya, who oversees the Meghalaya frontier, stated that security forces made the latest arrest during ongoing combing operations in the challenging forest terrain along the border.

“Our operation reflects strong coordination between the BSF, local police, and the community. Our troops are working tirelessly in a vast, difficult forest area to ensure border security. While the border may be long, our vigilance must be even longer,” Upadhaya said. “We have increased patrols, but local communities continue to be the first line of defense.”

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that security forces caught two suspects near Khonjoy on the night of the attack, the third in Ranikor, the fourth in Mawpyllun, and the fifth in the border forests near Pyrdiwah on Sunday.

During the arrests, security forces seized pistols, machetes, handcuffs, Bangladeshi currency, wire cutters, masks, radios, mobile phones, cash, bags, clothes, and an identification card belonging to Marufur Rahman, who is reportedly a Bangladesh police officer.

South West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Banraplang Jyrwa said the armed men attacked a local villager with sharp weapons before fleeing towards the unfenced border. “The villagers worked closely with security forces. They not only raised the alarm but also physically apprehended one of the attackers,” Jyrwa added.

A resident of Khonjoy expressed concern about ongoing cross-border crimes, saying, “We remain fearful after this incident. The government must take stronger action.”

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma recently highlighted that approximately 40–45 kilometers of Meghalaya’s border with Bangladesh remain unfenced, which makes such intrusions possible.