Shillong: Meghalaya is currently facing a shortfall of around 67,500 jobs in the government sector, prompting the state administration to devise a comprehensive plan to address the challenge, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the assembly on Tuesday.

Sangma said that approximately 70,000 youth become eligible to join the workforce each year, but the government can provide only 2,000–2,500 jobs annually. “There is a deficit of around 67,500 jobs in the government sector, which is why the government is coming up with a holistic plan to cater to the 70,000 youth eligible to join the workforce,” he said.

Currently, around 7,000 vacancies in various government departments are under recruitment.

As part of the larger strategy, the state has launched a career counselling programme to guide youth across 25 identified domains, including defence services, banking, and engineering. The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) will act as the nodal agency, running the programme through 34 counselling centres statewide with trained advisers providing support to young aspirants.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma welcomed the initiative but emphasized the need for “handholding” of candidates preparing for defence sector jobs. Responding to this, the Chief Minister said the programme has been designed to meet such requirements.

Under the state’s ‘Vision 2030’, job opportunities have been mapped for each sector along with the investments required to create them. The tourism sector alone is expected to generate 54,000 jobs in the coming years, supported by growth in hospitality and demand for drivers and support staff.

“The government has broken down job requirements in every department and partnered with MSSDS to provide career counselling, with a roadmap of employment opportunities for the next 10 years,” Sangma added.