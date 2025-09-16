Guwahati: Eight ministers from the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government submitted their resignations on Tuesday, ahead of a planned cabinet reshuffle, setting the stage for a revamped council of ministers.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, leading the NPP-headed coalition, personally handed over the resignations to Governor C H Vijayashankar at Raj Bhavan.

Authorities confirmed that the newly appointed ministers will take oath at 5 pm on Tuesday at the same venue.

Key resignations came from influential leaders, including BJP’s Health Minister AL Hek, UDP’s Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, and NPP’s Social Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Other ministers who stepped down are NPP members Comingone Ymbon, Rakkam A Sangma, and Abu Taher Mondal, alongside UDP’s Kyrmen Shylla and HSPDP’s Shakliar Warjri.

Political analysts view the resignations as part of a strategic move by the MDA to rejuvenate the cabinet halfway through its term.

Sources close to the government said that the reshuffle aims to better balance coalition representation and bolster the administration ahead of anticipated political challenges.

As the swearing-in ceremony approaches, political watchers in Shillong remain attentive, expecting the reshuffle to shift the power dynamics within the ruling alliance.