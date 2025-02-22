Guwahati: A team from the Jengjal police station in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, apprehended six suspected Bangladeshi nationals.

The arrested persons include a woman and two Indian facilitators.

They were arrested during a checkpoint inspection by the police based on specific inputs.

The arrested individuals revealed the identity of another Indian facilitator, leading to their arrest.

All eight have been booked under the Foreigners’ Act.

The accused were identified as Ruhul Amin (33), Din Islam (38), Dilwar Hussain (27), Sarmin Begum (35), Sultan Mahmud (37) and Robel Kobiras (33), all Bangladeshi nationals.

The Indian facilitators were identified as Rakibul Islam (20) and Jelhaque Ali (28). Both of them were residents of Goalpara in Assam.