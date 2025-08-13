Shillong: The Meghalaya State Education Commission, formed to recommend reforms aligning the state’s education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, has submitted its report to the state government, officials said on Wednesday.

The report, prepared after consultations with educators, professionals, and teacher associations, outlines proposals in areas including school consolidation, higher education reform, teacher training, student performance, and structural changes across the education sector.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma described the submission as a “significant milestone” for the state’s education sector. “These recommendations are the outcome of two years of hard work by the commission, studying ground realities, identifying gaps, and crafting pragmatic solutions,” he said in a post on X, adding that the report will serve as a roadmap for policymakers and stakeholders.

The commission was constituted by a cabinet resolution in November 2022, formally notified in July 2023, and began work in August 2023. Since then, it has held extensive discussions aimed at system-wide reforms, engaging experts across the state.

Sangma said both the state government and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have been briefed on the development. He added that the recommendations will be reviewed, adapted into policy measures, and implemented in phases to improve access, quality, and learning outcomes in Meghalaya.