Shillong: The Mawlynnong Dorbar Shnong in Meghalaya has urged the government to ensure stringent action against a man who allegedly disrespected a church.

The accused, Akash Sagar, has sparked widespread outrage in Meghalaya after he allegedly shouted pro-Hindu slogans inside the historic Epiphany Church in Mawlynnong village.

The incident has been condemned by locals as well.

According to Thomlin Khongthohrem, Mawlynnong Rangbah Shnong, the executive committee of the Dorbar Shnong has decided to wait for the outcome of the police investigation.

The police have assured that strong action will be taken against Sagar for hurting the sentiments of the church members and the village as a whole.

The incident has also led to calls for stricter regulations for tourists visiting religious sites in Meghalaya.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has urged the state government to establish standard operating procedures (SOPs) for tourists, emphasizing the importance of respecting local beliefs and sentiments.