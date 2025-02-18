Shillong: Traditional leaders of the Dorbar Khat-ar Raid in Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya have called upon the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to urgently amend the KHAD (Nomination, Succession, and Election of Syiem, Deputy Syiem, Lyngskor, Bakhraw, Sordar Shnat Raid, Longsan Mansan Shnat Raid, Rangbah Shnong or Sordar Shnong and Administration of Khyrim Syiemship) Act 2024.

The leaders, comprising Syiem, Lyngdoh, and Basans K-Ar Raid Saw Ksing Saw Lama, Sarikrai under Hima Khyrim, expressed concerns that they were excluded from the enactment process without being consulted or represented.

They alleged that any recommendations or suggestions made were partial and did not accurately reflect the prevailing traditional customary practices.

The Act, intended to promote the welfare and rights of tribal indigenous members, has been criticized for excluding certain members from the Raid administration, thereby depriving them of benefits and protection.

The leaders demanded that the Act be amended to include all rightful members who have been part of the administration since the Khat-Ar Raid’s inception.

Furthermore, the leaders requested the removal of the word “Shnat” from the “Raid,” citing that it has never been used in any KHADC Acts and symbolizes a demotion from their positions.

They urged the KHADC chairman to constitute a committee to review the exclusions immediately.

The KHADC has been entrusted with the administration of various aspects of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District, including the management of markets, forests, and land. The council has enacted several Acts and Regulations to promote the welfare and rights of the indigenous people, including the KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act, 1997, and the KHAD (Protection and Promotion of Khasi Traditional Medicine) Act, 2011.