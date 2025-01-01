Shillong: The Meghalaya Congress has planned to introduce fresh faces in the upcoming Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections.

The polls are scheduled for February 21.

Congress leader Manuel Badwar stated that the party has aimed to nurture new policymakers and bring in qualified individuals who can evolve into capable statesmen.

He added that while experienced candidates will still be part of the lineup, the party is optimistic about bringing meaningful change to the district council’s polity.

Badwar stated that the Congress will remain a viable alternative in the minds of the people, synonymous with change and good governance.

