Guwahati: Meghalaya Congress leader and Tura MP Saleng A Sangma claimed that re-electing the National People’s Party (NPP) in the upcoming Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council elections would be “disastrous” for the state.

Sangma alleged that the NPP’s intention is to protect its own interests by potentially abolishing the autonomous district councils (ADCs), which were established to safeguard the rights of indigenous people.

He criticized the NPP’s decision to extend land lease periods for private investors from 30 to 60 years, accusing the party of treating the ADCs as its “private entity.”

In response, NPP state working president Hamletson Dohling acknowledged that the party’s performance will be judged by the people, particularly in the KHADC, where the NPP-led Executive Committee has been in charge.

Dohling expressed confidence that the people will support the NPP if they are satisfied with its performance, adding that the party’s performance in Assembly or Lok Sabha elections should not be used to gauge its popularity in district council elections.

