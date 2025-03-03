Meghalaya confirms India-Maldives friendly match on March 19

Shillong: The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) is making final preparations to host two major international football matches in Shillong later this month.

The city will welcome its first-ever international men’s matches, with India facing Maldives in a friendly on March 19 and India taking on Bangladesh in an AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier on March 25.

There had been some uncertainty regarding the friendly match, but MFA General Secretary Sunesh Syiem and Vice-President Cliff Nongrum confirmed that the game will go ahead as planned.

They assured that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had not communicated any changes. In fact, the AIFF has appointed a Match Commissioner for the friendly, and the Maldives team will arrive two days before the scheduled match.

The JN Stadium, praised by AFC Match Commissioner Mindu Dorjee and Indian national team assistant coach Mahesh Gawali as one of the best in the country, is ready to host the matches.

Meanwhile, the NEHU training ground is being upgraded to meet international standards, with machinery brought in to smooth out the uneven turf.

These international matches will cap off a successful year for Meghalaya’s football scene, which has hosted the Durand Cup and Indian Super League games. The state government’s decision to convert the JN Stadium’s artificial turf to natural grass and improve other facilities has helped attract top-tier football events.

Syiem shared that the AIFF chose Shillong for these matches after the city’s successful co-hosting of the Durand Cup and its passionate fanbase. He thanked the state government, particularly the Chief Minister, for their support.

The MFA sees these international games as an opportunity to inspire local young footballers. The Indian team will camp in Shillong for two weeks, and interactions with players from local football academies are being planned.