Guwahati: The MDA 2.0 Government finds itself in a difficult position over the controversial railway projects in the state.

While the government seeks to introduce railways in Khasi-Jaintia Hills to foster economic growth, it risks igniting law-and-order issues, with anti-railway groups determined to block any attempt by the state or Centre to advance the project.

At the Network18 Group India Diamond States Summit on Sunday, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma stated that expanding the railway network remains a critical developmental goal.

However, he cautioned that pursuing the project without public approval could lead to law-and-order problems and undermine the state’s broader development vision.

He stressed that pushing the railway expansion against public sentiment or without securing their trust would create significant challenges for the state’s development goals.

Sangma explained that the community-based system in the state complicates the situation because traditional systems govern land ownership, and the public holds the land.

Additionally, he raised concerns over illegal immigration and the protection of local identity.

While Sangma acknowledged that people have had numerous discussions, he stated that they have not yet reached a solution.

He warned that strong opposition will persist unless they find a resolution. However, he expressed confidence that through continued dialogue and inclusive decision-making, the government could move forward.

Sangma also stressed the importance of implementing protective measures, such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and other local regulations, to control the influx of outsiders.

He pointed out that concerns about outsiders settling in the state and taking jobs meant for local youth are not unique to Meghalaya.

“This issue has been ongoing for many years, and it is not just confined to our state. Every state faces concerns about protecting its identity and employment opportunities for local residents,” he remarked.

While recognizing demographic change as a significant factor, Sangma noted existing safeguards, such as the Meghalaya Land Transfer Act, which restricts non-locals from buying land and provides a measure of protection for the local population.