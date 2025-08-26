Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday dismissed reports suggesting a potential regrouping of militant groups in the state.

While acknowledging that intelligence agencies continue to receive inputs on suspicious activities, he said it is premature to conclude that any militant resurgence is underway.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Are we receiving intelligence about movements? Yes, we are. But upon verification, we often find these involve small groups behaving more like dacoits than organized militants. To claim that regrouping is happening—absolutely not,” Sangma told reporters.

The Chief Minister highlighted significant changes in the security landscape across the Bangladesh border over the past year, emphasizing that evolving dynamics require continuous monitoring.

“The situation is not the same as last year. Different activities are emerging, and we have to watch them closely. I cannot go into details due to national security, but it is something we are monitoring constantly,” he added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sangma also clarified recent statements by the state’s Director General of Police, explaining that the DGP had referred only to intelligence inputs and not to any confirmed militant activity. “The press may have reported only the first part of his statement. Verification is essential before drawing any conclusions,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to peace and stability, the CM assured that security agencies remain alert to developments on both sides of the border. “The situation has become more critical due to changes in Bangladesh, and therefore, we maintain constant vigilance,” Sangma said.

Militancy in Meghalaya, historically associated with groups such as the Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) and the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), has largely declined following sustained security operations and surrenders.

While the HNLC occasionally issues statements from bases across the border, the GNLA was effectively neutralized after the 2018 killing of its commander-in-chief, Sohan D. Shira.

The state government continues to prioritize maintaining peace and closely monitors any signs of revival in militant activity.