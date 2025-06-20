Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday launched Mission Aman A’song, a modern land management and revenue system designed to safeguard land ownership in the Garo Hills.

The initiative falls under the purview of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

Speaking at the launch event, CM Sangma explained that the mission will involve surveying, mapping, and digitizing A’king land administered by the GHADC, as well as private properties.

The process aims to create clearly defined boundaries and improve land governance across the region.

He praised the GHADC for initiating the project, calling it a significant step toward protecting land rights and improving administrative transparency in the Garo Hills.

A day earlier, on June 19, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Additional Secretariat Complex at Dakopgre, Tura.

The Rs 156 crore project marks a major development milestone for the region and reflects the long-standing hopes of the people.

CM Sangma described the upcoming complex as a symbol of progress and empowerment, noting that it will serve all five districts in Garo Hills.

“Under this, the A’king land under GHADC will be surveyed, mapped and digitized. This will also include land privately owned to demarcate clear boundaries,” CM Sangma said on X.

Launched Mission Aman’ A’song, an advanced land management and revenue administration system in Garo Hills region under the jurisdiction of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.



He emphasized that the new facility will ease access to government services for residents, reducing the need to travel long distances for administrative work.