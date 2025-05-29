Guwahati: The Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has called for strict punishment against the masked individual allegedly seen on CCTV harassing schoolgirls in Umsohsun last Friday.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, MSCPCR chairperson Agatha K. Sangma urged authorities to take firm action to prevent similar incidents in the future. “Failing to act decisively will only embolden others. We must send a clear message to safeguard children from such experiences,” she stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sangma mentioned that the commission has been coordinating with East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, and has pressed the police to identify the suspect and proceed with appropriate legal measures.

According to Sangma, police have forwarded the CCTV footage to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a detailed analysis. “Experts are examining the video carefully to establish the identity of the suspect,” she said.

She also stressed the need to protect the girl’s privacy, requesting that her identity remain undisclosed in any released footage.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!