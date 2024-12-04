Guwahati: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, Vincent H Pala claimed that Charles Pyngrope, state Trinamool Congress chief, is likely to join the Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Pala also hinted that former CM Mukul Sangma might join right after Pyngrope.

Pala welcomed the potential move, citing that while Pyngrope cannot join immediately due to anti-defection laws, he hopes Pyngrope will join in 2028.

Pala also mentioned that he regularly meets Pyngrope as a friend, but hasn’t met Sangma in a long time.

However, Pyngrope dismissed speculation about his return to Congress, stating that he hadn’t thought about going back to the party.

He acknowledged being under pressure from party leaders and workers to join Congress but claimed that he cannot succumb to this pressure due to existing rules.

Pyngrope, who was with Congress for 13 years before joining TMC three years ago, said that there was a need for good leadership within Congress.

He added that the party must elect its state president through an election, a process that has not been followed in a long time.

When asked if he would join Congress after Pala exits as president, Pyngrope expressed his willingness to work with anyone, but clarified that no political party has approached him, and he hasn’t considered joining any other party.