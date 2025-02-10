Guwahati: As the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0 government approaches two and a half years in power, rumours of a potential cabinet reshuffle are gaining momentum, particularly concerning the two BJP MLAs.

Currently, AL Hek, BJP MLA from Pynthorumkhrah, holds a cabinet minister position in the Conrad Sangma government.

Meanwhile, fellow BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai remains hopeful about his turn in the cabinet, citing an internal understanding made during the government’s formation in 2023.

This agreement stipulates that Hek and Shullai will share the cabinet berth for two and a half years each.

However, reports suggest that party officials denied any discussions or directives from the central leadership regarding a cabinet reshuffle.

But, some reports also claim that the internal arrangement between Hek and Shullai was made at the state level, without the central leadership’s approval.

Notably, BJP national president JP Nadda had instructed the then-party leadership in Meghalaya to swear in Hek as a minister during the MDA 2.0 government’s formation in 2023.