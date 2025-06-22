Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) has reaffirmed its determination to complete fencing along the remaining 59 kilometres of the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, which remains unfenced out of the total 443-kilometre stretch.

This unfinished section, accounting for about 13% of the border, has become increasingly sensitive due to recent infiltration attempts by Bangladeshi nationals.

Inspector General of BSF Meghalaya Frontier, OP Upadhyay, told reporters that the force remains fully committed to closing the gaps along the border.

He emphasized that the Meghalaya government, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, has extended full cooperation, with the Chief Minister personally monitoring the progress to ensure tighter security along the international boundary.

Despite the BSF’s push, fencing in some areas has met resistance from local communities.

Many residents have raised concerns about the alignment of the fence, arguing that constructing it 150 yards inside Indian territory, rather than along the zero line, would lead to the loss of valuable private and community land.

In a recent meeting with Chief Minister Sangma, the BSF Inspector General discussed pressing border-related issues, including security vulnerabilities, cross-border activities, and the need for better coordination between central and state agencies.

Amid rising concerns over illegal infiltration, the BSF’s renewed drive to complete border fencing aims to bolster security and improve border management in the Meghalaya sector.