Shillong: The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its support to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), stating that the party will prioritize the interests of the people of the state.

BJP chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang stated on Friday that the party’s stance on the UCC would be determined after consultations with all stakeholders.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“For Meghalaya BJP, the interest of the people remains our priority. We will engage with stakeholders, gather their opinions, and make a decision accordingly,” he said.

Kharkrang further assured that the sentiments and voices of Meghalaya’s people would be given due importance.

While the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre remains committed to implementing the UCC nationwide, the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has categorically stated that it has no plans to introduce the UCC in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Chief Minister Sangma reiterated the state government’s firm stance on the issue, highlighting the importance of respecting Meghalaya’s diverse tribal communities and their traditions.