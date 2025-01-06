Shillong: Meghalaya is currently grappling with approximately 4,500 active tuberculosis (TB) patients undergoing treatment, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said this figure is constantly fluctuating.

Despite challenges, the state boasts an encouraging treatment success rate of nearly 87%, while the fatality rate remains relatively high at 10-13%.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, Meghalaya is projected to have a total TB caseload of 5,500 to 6,000.

A significant development is the availability of testing facilities for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) TB within the state.

Furthermore, the health minister highlighted the prevalence of extra-pulmonary TB, affecting areas beyond the lungs, among Meghalaya‘s TB patients.

To combat this public health concern, the Health department has launched the 100-Day Campaign #NiKshayShivir 2024 and the Meghalaya Comprehensive TB Care Programme, backed by a budget of Rs 50-70 lakh.

Activities under the campaign include sensitizing elected representatives and religious groups, mobilising vulnerable populations, engaging community influencers and building awareness among local stakeholders.



“We are hoping that this campaign will impact positively towards the overall goal of reducing mortality and morbidity due to TB,” Lyngdoh said, adding that around 2,130 villages are being prepared for TB-free certification.